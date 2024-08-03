Marketplace Foods Closing Bemidji Store Later This Month

Marketplace Foods announced Friday that it is closing its Bemidji store later this month on August 21st.

A press release says the “increasingly competitive grocery and retail environment” has been challenging and that it is in the company’s best interest to close the Bemidji location.

Marketplace says it will still operate the Westridge Shopping Center and Commerce building, which currently houses its Bemidji store, and will keep its corporate offices in Bemidji. The company also owns other stores in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Lueken’s Village Foods is purchasing equipment from Marketplace for use at their other stores and will be leasing the attached Shell Fuel Station. The company plans to rebrand the convenience store as Lueken’s Food and Fuel and will continue to welcome Thrifty White Drug customers there.

Lueken’s also says that their Human Resources department will try to help Marketplace employees find jobs and fill open roles at their Bemidji stores.

The Johannesons, the owners of Marketplace Foods, have had a presence in Bemidji since the 1950s, where they previously operated stores under the names of Super John’s and Food 4 Less.