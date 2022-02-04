Lakeland PBS

Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Market Launches Shamrocks Campaign

Emma HudziakFeb. 4 2022

Today, more than nine Marketplace Foods locations in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin will be raising funds to help transform the lives of both children and adults who have muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related neuromuscular diseases, during the 40th birthday of the MDA Shamrocks Campaign.

This campaign is to help save lives and to benefit those with Muscular Dystrophy and to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Starting February 9th, 2022 to March 22nd, 2022, Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Market will be adding an iconic paper shamrock pinup to their purchase at check outs for $1, $5, or any larger contributions.

This is considered the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. The MDA Shamrocks will be displayed on ceilings and walls located in stores across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Markets employees are honored to be a part of the effort to help make that research result in treatments. Thanks to the generosity of Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Market employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research and efforts through the Shamrock Campaign, helping the 300,000 families who live with a neuromuscular disease,” said Vice President Retail Operations, Randy Jaeger.

