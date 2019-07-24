Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Mark Munson Rock Music Camp Brings Young Musicians Together In Brainerd

Jul. 23 2019

A unique summer camp is being held in Brainerd this week that encourages kids to let out their inner rockstar. The Mark Munson Rock Music Camp is in its third year and ends with a community concert on Thursday.

When Mark Munson, a longtime board member of The Crossing Arts Alliance, was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2013 he had a dream to create a summer camp for aspiring rock musicians.

“He wanted to leave behind a legacy project. So we wanted to work with him to honor his legacy and give the joy of music to other kids in the lakes area,” explained Lisa Jordan, The Crossing Arts Alliance executive and artistic Director

In 2017, Munson’s dream became a reality. This week, the camp is at it again, for the third year.

The Mark Munson Rock Music Camp runs for six days over two weeks and takes campers from start to finish of the process of putting together a rock band.

“You have your sports camps and bible camps and it’s great to have a music camp, especially for the kids that are music nerds like a lot of the instructors were when they were young teenagers,” said camp instructor Chad Frink.

The camp culminates with a big concert for the public at Tornstrom Auditorium.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, we’re just there to have fun,” said camper Sam.

On the first day of the camp, the musicians are divided into their music specialty and then split into bands. The band members then pick two songs that they will perform at the concert at the end of the week.

“What we think the camp provides is an opportunity that isn’t necessarily happening in our area. This is a chance for kids to get together, keep current on their music skills, and perform rock music in this organized setting,” added Jordan. “We think it’s important to rock out and clearly the kids do too.”

The campers are not the only ones who look forward to the Rock Music Camp every summer.

“It’s amazing seeing the start and then seeing the end product. It’s so fulfilling,” said Frink. “Most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done.”

Though founder Mark Munson lost his battle with cancer two years ago, through the camp, just like rock and roll, Munson lives on.

“Mark would be so ecstatic looking at this and seeing his dreams coming alive. That is the most gratifying part for me. I’m so grateful that he recruited me for this and it has just been incredible,” said instructor Cary Armagost.

The Rock Music Camp Concert is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Tornstrom Auditorium. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Musical Addition Brings Sweet Sounds To Paul Bunyan Park In Bemidji

Bemidji & Walker Host Free Summer Concert Series

Nisswa-stämman Festival Brings Scandinavian Music To Brainerd Lakes Area

Backroads: Bluehound

Latest Story

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Two men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a man and for also allegedly wounding a woman at a mobile home park
Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Trampled By Turtles To Perform at Sanford Center

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

One Dead After Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Qualifying Begins For Men's Golfers At The 95th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.