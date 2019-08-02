Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Mark Fodness is retiring as head coach of the Bemidji girls tennis team, a position he has held since 2010.

Fodness began coaching the girls tennis team in 1986 when he took over as both the girls and boys head coach for Bemidji tennis. He coached the Lumberjacks tennis teams until 1993, then took over both teams again in 2010. Fodness plans to coach the Lumberjacks boys team next spring.

Fodness led the Lumberjacks to 238 victories as head coach of the girls team. As head coach, he guided them to their first state tournament appearance in 1989. He was named Region 8AA Girls Tennis Coach of the Year in both 1989 and 2014. He has guided numerous individuals to the state tournament.

This past spring he reached a milestone, picking up over 400 wins as both the girls and boys tennis coach. Fodness is also the Bemidji State women’s tennis coach.

A search will be conducted to find the team’s next head coach. The high school sports season begins in under two weeks on Monday, August 12.