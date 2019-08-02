Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Aug. 2 2019

Mark Fodness is retiring as head coach of the Bemidji girls tennis team, a position he has held since 2010.

Fodness began coaching the girls tennis team in 1986 when he took over as both the girls and boys head coach for Bemidji tennis. He coached the Lumberjacks tennis teams until 1993, then took over both teams again in 2010. Fodness plans to coach the Lumberjacks boys team next spring. 

Fodness led the Lumberjacks to 238 victories as head coach of the girls team. As head coach, he guided them to their first state tournament appearance in 1989. He was named Region 8AA Girls Tennis Coach of the Year in both 1989 and 2014. He has guided numerous individuals to the state tournament. 

This past spring he reached a milestone, picking up over 400 wins as both the girls and boys tennis coach. Fodness is also the Bemidji State women’s tennis coach. 

A search will be conducted to find the team’s next head coach. The high school sports season begins in under two weeks on Monday, August 12.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Name-Your-Price Cat Adoption At Great River Rescue

Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

United Way Of Bemidji Area Accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Funding Applications

Minnesota Hands-Free Law Goes Into Effect

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.