Marinaccio Making His Mark For The Beavers

After three self-proclaimed up and down seasons, Phil Marinaccio has finally found his place with the Beavers. The senior from Nobleton, Ontario is enjoying his finest season of collegiate hockey yet, scoring 23 points, nearly matching his three-year total of 29, to lead BSU this year. He has career highs in both assists and goals this season. His 14 helpers lead the team, while his nine goals rank second.

But Marinaccio’s success hasn’t come without hard work. And he says his hard work and success has allowed coaches to put more trust in him while on the ice. And now, in his last collegiate season, he hopes to help his senior class make their mark on the program.