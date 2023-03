Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 26 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Marie Antoinette realizes that producing an heir will not be straightforward. She turns to Madame du Barry for support. But the Favorite begins to see the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections. There can’t be two Queens.