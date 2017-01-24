DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Marchers Against Abortion March On

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

“Cherish life born and unborn” are some of the images the Bemidji pro-life committee represents. Members engaged in the 2017 March for Life where more than 100 people participated.

“Every life is sacred. Every life has its dignity no matter its convenience no matter how it came into the world. Every life is sacred,” said Father Don Braukmann of St. Philips Church.

The march began at the Beltrami County Courthouse and ended at St. Philip’s Church. It also aligned with the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton cases where the Supreme Court legalized abortions.

“The controversial part of it is appealing the entire Roe v. Wade,” said Rep. Matt Bliss (R).

As they marched near downtown Bemidji with their signs on full display the marchers feel they reached at least one person. Hank Krigbaum just left Planned Parenthood before he marched where they prayed for an hour.

“It’s to keep in front of the public that the decision of Roe vs. Wade was wrong and we’re killing innocent babies,” said Hank Krigbaum of the Pro-Life Committee.

Rep. Matt Bliss believes things will change under President Trump’s administration.

“he sticks to his word and appoints a constitutionalist that will support the Constitution and not find words in the Constitution that weren’t there then he can certainly live up to that promise,” said Bliss.

In some cases unplanned pregnancies stem from crimes such as sexual assault or incest. Rep. Matt Grossell has a law enforcement background and is a father of three.

“The crime that occurs there is an atrocious crime and I hope nobody ever has to go through that, but I always look at it as it’s not that baby’s fault,” said Grosell.

Not everyone may agree with these pro lifers but they urge them to think twice about abortions.

“We just pray for their hearts to be changed, they don’t understand, they don’t know that it’s a real baby that’s being thrown away, killed,” said pro-lifer Dotty Forrest. “Thou shall not kill. We’re just protecting that baby because it can’t speak for itself.”

According to Father Braukmann, women come to St. Phillips Church seeking support for an unplanned pregnancy and men do too when they have no say to when a pregnancy is terminated.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Nursery Set To Open At Sanford Hospital

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Clearbrook Representative Sworn Into Office

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

State Rep.-Elect Matt Bliss Accepts Four House Positions

Posted on Dec. 20 2016 by

Two Bemidji Area Republican Newcomers Head To The House

Posted on Nov. 10 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

0

Bemidji Women’s March Draws Hundreds

Protestors concerned about the rhetoric used during the election cycle held rallies across the world in support of the Women’s March on
Posted on Jan. 23 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Women's March Draws Hundreds

Posted on Jan. 23 2017

Community Spotlight: Future Brides & Grooms Prepare To Say I Do

Posted on Jan. 23 2017

Renewable Energy Fund Gets Critical Look

Posted on Jan. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.