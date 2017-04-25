March For Babies: Remember, Hope and Celebrate

The loss of a child is one of the most painful experiences for a parent. Desirae Poxleitner knows that pain too well. At 22 weeks pregnant she lost her son, Kaden, to a genetic disorder.

“Talking about it with others it helps heal and you just kind of feel like you’re with him when you’re talking about it, and even just planning this event with the committee and being together with other moms that can relate has been really helpful for me,” said Poxleitner.

The Poxleitner’s were the chosen ambassador family for the 2017 Bemidji Area March For Babies. Desirae walks to honor Kaden.

“We can’t do fun things for him like birthdays and such and celebrate his life, so instead we just celebrate his memory and every year we find special ways to do so. He’ll always be with us.”

March for Babies is for anyone who’s dealt with premature birth or infant loss. The March started at Bemidji State University’s Rec Center, and superheroes led the way.

“It’s just amazing to see this turnout today,” said March For Babies Bemidji Co-Chair Lydia Pietruszewski.

But these aren’t your average superheroes. Some of these kids were born prematurely and used their very own superpowers to defy the odds.

“To do the superhero sprint was to cheer them on and to cheer on their families for overcoming scary situations,” said Pietruszewski.

A memory garden let families plant a memory for their loved ones. The march is a place for families to also remember who they lost, have hope for the future and celebrate.

“That is another reason that we walked to celebrate the obstacles that they’ve overcome and their families have overcome,” said Pietruszewski.

Lydia Pietruszewski can also celebrate with her daughter, better known as Feisty Faye, who was born prematurely but is now a thriving four year old. She says these walks will continue until all babies survive.