March FoodShare Campaign Extending Deadline to the End of April

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 4 2020

The Minnesota FoodShare March campaign is extending its deadline to April 30th this year to raise additional funds during the current COVID-19 state of emergency. 100 percent of the donations received will go toward participating food shelves as the need for food increases across the state.

Since many people are out of work and are struggling to make ends meet, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has served 45 percent more households than usual since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is open every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. for families in need of food.

Chantelle Calhoun

