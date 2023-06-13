Lakeland PBS

The Marcell Experimental Forest

Tuesday, June 20 at 9:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

North of Grand Rapids, MN, within the Chippewa National Forest, we explore the Marcell Experimental Forest and the SPRUCE experiment; a groundbreaking study on the effects of climate change on northern peatlands. Meet the scientists and researchers behind the project as they work to chronicle this unique ecosystem and gain insights into the impact of climate change on our planet.

 

Recently Added

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers 3

Posted on Jun. 1 2023

Main Street of the Northwest “Story of the Northern Pacific"

Posted on Jun. 1 2023

Backroads: Sacrificing Sunday

Posted on May. 25 2023

Backroads: Indecent Proposal

Posted on May. 18 2023

Backroads: Nolen Sellwood

Posted on May. 11 2023

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.