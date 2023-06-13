Tuesday, June 20 at 9:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

North of Grand Rapids, MN, within the Chippewa National Forest, we explore the Marcell Experimental Forest and the SPRUCE experiment; a groundbreaking study on the effects of climate change on northern peatlands. Meet the scientists and researchers behind the project as they work to chronicle this unique ecosystem and gain insights into the impact of climate change on our planet.