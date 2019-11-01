Maplewood Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Maplewood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash was reported just before 6:30 P.M. and occurred just south of Longville, about 64 miles southeast of Bemidji.

A Ford F150 truck was southbound on County Highway 84 at Glenmar Drive while a GMC Sierra was northbound on Highway 84, when the Sierra crossed over the center line on a curve and sideswiped the F150. The Sierra then went off the road to the right and over-corrected, crossing back over to the left side where it struck a tree.

The driver of the Sierra, Steven Shelton, 43, of Maplewood, was killed in the crash. The driver of the F150, Jack Greenlund, 70, of Big Lake, was not injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shelton was not wearing a seat belt.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today