Maplewood Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County

Chaz MootzNov. 1 2019

A Maplewood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash was reported just before 6:30 P.M. and occurred just south of Longville, about 64 miles southeast of Bemidji.

A Ford F150 truck was southbound on County Highway 84 at Glenmar Drive while a GMC Sierra was northbound on Highway 84, when the Sierra crossed over the center line on a curve and sideswiped the F150. The Sierra then went off the road to the right and over-corrected, crossing back over to the left side where it struck a tree.

The driver of the Sierra, Steven Shelton, 43, of Maplewood, was killed in the crash. The driver of the F150, Jack Greenlund, 70, of Big Lake, was not injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shelton was not wearing a seat belt.

