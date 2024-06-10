Jun 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Maple Lake Woman Airlifted from Scene of ATV Crash in Morrison County

A 24-year-old Maple Lake woman was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash near Hillman in Morrison County on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Dominick Herold of Pierz was driving a side-by-side in the ditch along Highway 27 in Richardson Township around 5:30 p.m. The side-by-side then hit a road approach and rolled over.

A passenger on the ATV, 24-year-old Genelle Marquette, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be involved, and the case is under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Becker Man Dies Following ATV Crash in Garrison

Community

Little Falls Woman Injured After Falling Out of the Back of a Truck

Community

Benefit Held for Crow Wing County Deputy Fighting Cancer

Arts & Entertainment

In Focus: Minnesota Man Begins Journey Down the Mississippi with His Cello