Maple Lake Woman Airlifted from Scene of ATV Crash in Morrison County

A 24-year-old Maple Lake woman was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash near Hillman in Morrison County on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Dominick Herold of Pierz was driving a side-by-side in the ditch along Highway 27 in Richardson Township around 5:30 p.m. The side-by-side then hit a road approach and rolled over.

A passenger on the ATV, 24-year-old Genelle Marquette, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be involved, and the case is under investigation.