Maple Grove Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near Backus

A 26-year-old Maple Grove man has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Backus.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch has not released the man’s identity, but he says the crash happened around 2 AM Saturday morning on Pine Mountain Lake Road. The Chevrolet Suburban the man was driving left the roadway and rolled over.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned and the investigation is ongoing.

