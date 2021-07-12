Lakeland PBS

Maple Grove Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near Backus

Lakeland News — Jul. 12 2021

A 26-year-old Maple Grove man has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Backus.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch has not released the man’s identity, but he says the crash happened around 2 AM Saturday morning on Pine Mountain Lake Road. The Chevrolet Suburban the man was driving left the roadway and rolled over.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned and the investigation is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Author Publishes “DNR – Do Not Resuscitate” Based on True Events

Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Wadena County

18 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Crow Wing County as Cluster Spreads

Man Struck and Killed by Train in Brainerd Identified

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.