Many See Anxiety Levels Elevated Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Malaak KhattabMar. 20 2020

With the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and the governor declaring a state of emergency that led to schools and businesses closing, people’s anxiety levels have elevated in the past couple of days.

Dr. Jerrod Spring, a psychiatrist at Sanford Health in Bemidji, says the potential for quarantine is fueling high anxiety levels. It can also be a trigger for people who already live with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. One way to combat this is to try and stay socially connected with people and maintain a schedule.

The pharmacy at Sanford Health is offering to mail prescriptions to patients during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, you can contact your pharmacy.

