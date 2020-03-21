Many See Anxiety Levels Elevated Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and the governor declaring a state of emergency that led to schools and businesses closing, people’s anxiety levels have elevated in the past couple of days.

Dr. Jerrod Spring, a psychiatrist at Sanford Health in Bemidji, says the potential for quarantine is fueling high anxiety levels. It can also be a trigger for people who already live with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. One way to combat this is to try and stay socially connected with people and maintain a schedule.

The pharmacy at Sanford Health is offering to mail prescriptions to patients during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, you can contact your pharmacy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today