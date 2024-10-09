Man & Woman Found Dead at Crow Wing Co. Vacation Home Identified

The 53-year-old man and 59-year-old woman who were both found dead at a vacation home in Mission Township have been identified.

Brett Shelstad and Jodi Lynn Lysne, both of Minneapolis, were engaged to be married. The couple was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon and had been at the home since Friday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what took place over the weekend and believes there is no threat to public safety.

“We’re looking into everything right now,” Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang told Lakeland News. “It’s possible that it’s maybe drug related, but we’re not sure on that yet. We’re going to wait until we get the toxicology report back from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Sheriff Klang, the results from the toxicology report should be back within a couple of weeks.