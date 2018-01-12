Man With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Found At Baxter Public Access
A 49-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a public access in Baxter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baxter Police Department.
At 3:40 p.m., the Baxter Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the public access at Whipple Beach, located on Clearwater Road. When officers arrived, they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation.
