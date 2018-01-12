DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Found At Baxter Public Access

Clayton Castle
Jan. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

A 49-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a public access in Baxter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baxter Police Department.

At 3:40 p.m., the Baxter Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the public access at Whipple Beach, located on Clearwater Road. When officers arrived, they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Three Teens Injured In Baxter Crash

Four Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Solicitation Sting

Baxter Police Investigate Home Invasion

Baxter Police Department K9 Retires

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Helps Local Communities

“This way is a good way to get information from the public without having to get involved with the system or law enforcement,” said Wadena County
Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Helps Local Communities

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Nearly 40 Organizations 'Going for the Gold'

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

UPDATED: Fire Engulfs Bar & Restaurant In Squaw Lake

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Prepares For Big Series With UND This Weekend

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.