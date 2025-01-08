Man with 21 DWI Convictions Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving in Twin Cities

Law enforcement in the Twin Cities say they took a dangerous repeat drunk driver off the roads on New Year’s Eve.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Michael Bowser was arrested in Brooklyn Center after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and took off on foot. Bowser, who had 21 prior DWI convictions and was driving without a license, was ultimately located and arrested for first-degree DWI as well as for fleeing police.

Bowser is being held in custody on $60,000 bail.