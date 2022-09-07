Lakeland PBS

Man Who Went Missing from Cabin North of Hibbing Found Dead

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2022

James Napoli

A man who went missing from his cabin north of Hibbing late last month was found dead by authorities earlier today.

James Napoli, 72, was last seen about 6:30 PM on Sunday, Aug. 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Family expected him to leave the next day for his home in Zimmerman, but he never arrived.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 7, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad located Napoli’s vehicle off Turtle Creek Road in Itasca County. Following a ground search, at around 11 a.m., Napoli’s body was found in a wooded area not far from his vehicle.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

