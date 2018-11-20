Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Who Died While Deer Hunting In Aitkin County Identified

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 20 2018
A man who died while deer hunting in Aitkin County over the weekend has been identified as 56 year old Gregory J. Nase of Columbus. The cause of death has also been determined as a gunshot wound.

The incident happened last Saturday. According to the Aitkin County sheriff’s office, Nase was hunting with his family on family-owned land in Milward Township, about six miles northeast of McGrath.

It was reported that the family was hunting together, making a deer “drive” for a wounded deer. Shots were reportedly fired at a moving deer, with shots striking Nase. Nase was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Agencies that assisted at the scene include the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement, the McGrath Fire Department, Isle Ambulance, Isle Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

