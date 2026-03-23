Mar 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Who Died Near Bemidji After Vehicle Entered Mississippi River Identified

Beltami County authorities have identified the man who died on Friday when the vehicle he was driving went into the Mississippi River just east of Bemidji.

Sheriff Jason Riggs says 60-year-old Dale Clark Suther was operating a pickup truck traveling northbound on Sunnyside Road when it went through a residential yard and then into the river. Suther’s body was later pulled from the vehicle after it sank into the water and became submerged.

The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is still under investigation.

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