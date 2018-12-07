Lakeland PBS
Man Who Died In Wadena County Crash Identified

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 7 2018
The man who died in a Wadena County crash Thursday morning has been identified as Austin Bacon, 19, of rural Sebeka. Bacon was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a crash near the intersection of County Road 26 and 182nd Street in Bullard Township, just after 7:30 in the morning.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Bacon’s car was southbound on County Road 26, north of 182nd Street. Bacon’s car left the roadway on the eastside of County Road 26 and rolled, ejecting Bacon from the car. Bacon is not believed to be wearing a seatbelt.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Schuller Funeral Home and Scott’s Southtown Towing.

Shirelle Moore
