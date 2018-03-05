Man Who Died In Emily Snowmobile Crash Identified

The Crow Wing County Sheriff Department has identified the man who died in a snow mobile crash near Ruth Lake, north of the city of Emily. 52-year-old Jeffery Weber from Crosslake was located just off a snowmobile trail by emergency personnel. The incident happened last Wednesday a little after 1 in the afternoon.

Weber was snowmobiling with a friend. The friend says that when he arrived at Ruth Lake he noticed that Weber was no longer behind him. The friend backtracked his way down the trail, found Weber and called 911. Weber was transported to the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

The sheriff’s office is currently waiting for word on cause of death. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, Crosslake Police Department and Emily Fire Department / First Responders.