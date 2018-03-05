DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Who Died In Emily Snowmobile Crash Identified

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The Crow Wing County Sheriff Department has identified the man who died in a snow mobile crash near Ruth Lake, north of the city of Emily. 52-year-old Jeffery Weber from Crosslake was located just off a snowmobile trail by emergency personnel. The incident happened last Wednesday a little after 1 in the afternoon.

Weber was snowmobiling with a friend. The friend says that when he arrived at Ruth Lake he noticed that Weber was no longer behind him. The friend backtracked his way down the trail, found Weber and called 911. Weber was transported to the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

The sheriff’s office is currently waiting for word on cause of death. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, Crosslake Police Department and Emily Fire Department / First Responders.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Snowmobiler Dies In Possible Crash On Trail In Emily

Deerwood Snowmobile Accident Leaves Man In Critical Condition

Convicted Burglar Arrested Again For Burglary, Drug Crimes

The Bungalow Taphouse Destroyed in Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

The ice was thick and the fish were biting on Saturday on Gull Lake for the All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, put on by the Women Anglers of
Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Latest Stories

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Beltrami County Deputies Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose Death

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Winter Storm Brings Warnings And Advisories

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

BSU's Production Of "The Pirates Of Penzance" Has A Futuristic Twist

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.