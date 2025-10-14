Oct 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Man Who Died After Tree Fell on Him Near Menahga Identified

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after a tree fell on him near Menahga last Thursday.

According to a press release, lifesaving measures were performed on 41-year-old Ryan Michael Mcneil of rural Park Rapids, but he died at the scene.

Mcneil was working for a private tree removal service and had climbed up a tree to cut off the top portion of it when the base of the tree broke. Mcneil fell to the ground, with the tree falling on top of him.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Credit: MGN

10-14-2025

Crime

Nearly 1,000 Seat Belt Citations Issued in Recent MN Enforcement Campaign

mndot thumbnail

10-14-2025

Education & Government

Open House for Highway 71 & 87 Sebeka-to-Menahga Project on Oct. 23

indigenous peoples' day brainerd high school thumbnail

10-13-2025

Arts & Entertainment

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrated in Brainerd

bemidji 20th street nw sign 2

10-13-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji City Council Discusses Possible 2026 Street Renewal Project