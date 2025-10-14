Man Who Died After Tree Fell on Him Near Menahga Identified

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after a tree fell on him near Menahga last Thursday.

According to a press release, lifesaving measures were performed on 41-year-old Ryan Michael Mcneil of rural Park Rapids, but he died at the scene.

Mcneil was working for a private tree removal service and had climbed up a tree to cut off the top portion of it when the base of the tree broke. Mcneil fell to the ground, with the tree falling on top of him.

The incident remains under investigation.