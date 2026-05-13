Man Who Died After Paddle Boat Capsized on Crow Wing Co. Lake Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man who died after the paddle boat he was on capsized on a Crow Wing County lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim is 19-year-old Cameron Walker of Morris, Minnesota. Walker and two women were in the boat that capsized on Tuesday on Little Emily Lake, located about five miles north of Emily.

The two women, 20-year-old Katelynn Davids and 22-year-old Paris Redthunder, both made it to shore, but Walker did not. His body was was recovered later this day in roughly 23 feet of water.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang says the individuals involved were college students visiting the area.