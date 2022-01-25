Man Was Run Over By Grain Truck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein of Pierz Minnesota, was near the back of the truck. Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over by the grain truck. Rothstein was pronounced dead at the scene. Rothsteins body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy, the case remains under investigation. 38-year-old Chad Pietrzak was operating the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday at approximately 2:40pm, their office received a 9-1-1 call of a man who was run over by a grain truck at Sunrise Ag. in the city of Buckman Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Police department, Pierz fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today