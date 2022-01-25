Man Was Run Over By Grain Truck
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein of Pierz Minnesota, was near the back of the truck. Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over by the grain truck. Rothstein was pronounced dead at the scene. Rothsteins body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy, the case remains under investigation. 38-year-old Chad Pietrzak was operating the vehicle when the incident occurred.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday at approximately 2:40pm, their office received a 9-1-1 call of a man who was run over by a grain truck at Sunrise Ag. in the city of Buckman Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Police department, Pierz fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.