Man Up North Conference Set to Open at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

A first-of-its-kind conference known as the Man Up North Conference is making its way to the city of Bemidji at the Sanford Center this weekend.

The event will host many prominent speakers and music artists, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and author Ken Davis, along with other speakers, and will also feature exhibits from local business partners. The purpose of the event is to encourage men to be better leaders, husbands, and followers of Christ.

“We get a little carried away, get a little off track in this world,” said Daunten Veit, the conference’s founder. “And things go sideways when we’re not focused on what we should be doing, you know? So we’re trying to encourage men to be better dads, better husbands, better civic leaders, everything. We’re going to try to cover all facets of being a man of God, but we’re going to be covering tough topics like porn addiction or things like that. It’ll be hard on some parts, great on the others.”

The conference is set for January 24th through the 26th at the Sanford Center. A full schedule of events can be found at the ManUpNorth website.