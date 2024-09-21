Sep 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Man Trapped Inside Vehicle Following 2-Vehicle Crash East of Park Rapids

A crash east of Park Rapids led to one individual being stuck in his damaged car and later being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on September 16th around 12:06 p.m., their office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hubbard County Roads 4 and 18 in Henrietta Township.

The caller reported that there were injuries and that one of the people involved was trapped inside their car. Once officers arrived, they discovered 87-year-old Mathias Knott of Akeley inside his vehicle and being tended to by medical personnel. Both vehicles were found in a ditch and received extensive damage.

The investigation showed that Knott was driving east on County Road 18 and stopped at the stop sign at County Road 4, while 76-year-old Richard Lorenz of Park Rapids was driving north on County Road 4. Knott proceeded to cross County Road 4 when he collided with Lorenz’s vehicle.

Lorenz was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for chest pains and a laceration to his wrist, while Knott was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and treated for possible injuries. The crash is still being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Crookston Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Bagley

Community

Brainerd Community Gathers for Annual Armed Forces Tribute Event

Education & Government

Early Voting Begins in Minnesota for Nov. 5 Election

Community

Bemidji Police and Parks & Recreation Go Fishing for ‘Casting with Cops’