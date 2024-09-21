Man Trapped Inside Vehicle Following 2-Vehicle Crash East of Park Rapids

A crash east of Park Rapids led to one individual being stuck in his damaged car and later being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on September 16th around 12:06 p.m., their office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hubbard County Roads 4 and 18 in Henrietta Township.

The caller reported that there were injuries and that one of the people involved was trapped inside their car. Once officers arrived, they discovered 87-year-old Mathias Knott of Akeley inside his vehicle and being tended to by medical personnel. Both vehicles were found in a ditch and received extensive damage.

The investigation showed that Knott was driving east on County Road 18 and stopped at the stop sign at County Road 4, while 76-year-old Richard Lorenz of Park Rapids was driving north on County Road 4. Knott proceeded to cross County Road 4 when he collided with Lorenz’s vehicle.

Lorenz was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for chest pains and a laceration to his wrist, while Knott was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and treated for possible injuries. The crash is still being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.