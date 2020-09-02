Lakeland PBS

Man Trapped For Two Hours in Grain Bin

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 2 2020

A man was found trapped in a grain bin, just three miles east of Royalton. It took approximately 2 hours of rescue efforts to remove him.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, thier office received a report of a man that was trapped in a grain bin at a residence on Nature Road, just three miles east of Royalton.

61-year-old James Schlichting of Royalton, was pinned in the grain bin up to his neck when deputies and firefighters tried to free him by tying a rope around his arm to try to remove him from the bin. After about 2 hours of rescue efforts, Schlichting was finally freed from the grain bin.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance transported Schlichting to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was treated and released. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the swift actions of all emergency personnel, including family members and neighbors, saved Schlichting’s life.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

