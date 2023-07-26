Man Suspected of Murdering Cousin in Becker County Arrested

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The manhunt for a murder suspect in Becker County is over. The Becker County Sheriff has confirmed that 40-year-old Michael Croud was arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff was more details will be provided Wednesday, but family says Croud was arrested in the Twin Cities area, an area police said they were focusing their search around.

Croud is accused of killing his 35-year-old cousin David Hanks one month ago. A witness told police Hanks was shot several times while sitting in the back seat of a car that was parked outside a home in Pine Point. No motive has been released.

Croud was on parole at the time of the murder after serving time for a violent attack in Mahnomen County. Days before the murder, a warrant was issued for Croud’s arrest for violating parole.

