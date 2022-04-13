Man Suspected in Pelican Rapids Shooting Arrested After Police Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man suspected of shooting a man in Pelican Rapids on Sunday has been arrested following a police chase.

Authorities said Monday they considered the suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane, to be armed and dangerous. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says Prathane was arrested after a short high-speed pursuit in Redwood County just before 4 AM this morning. The pursuit covered about four miles before Prathane’s vehicle hit stop sticks on the road and stopped due to the front tire being blown out.

Prathane was wanted for first-degree assault and felony attempted homicide stemming from the shooting in Pelican Rapids.

