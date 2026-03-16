Mar 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Stabbing Near Motley

A 53-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing near Motley on Sunday.

Authorities responded at around 7:15 a.m. to a home located off Cherry Lane, about six miles south of Motley in Scandia Valley Township. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Denio suffered several stab wounds and was transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples by Lakewood ambulance and was later transported to a St. Cloud hospital.

christian denio cg

Christian Denio (Credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office)

A suspect, 23-year-old Christian Ray Denio of Motley, was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he is awaiting formal charges. The investigation is ongoing.

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