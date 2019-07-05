Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Suffers Injury Caused By Fireworks

Jul. 5 2019

A 49-year old man suffered an injury to his face that was caused by illegal projectile fireworks on Thursday, July 4.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at approximately 10:20 p.m. at a private residence at Co Rd 3, north of Merrifield for an injury caused by fireworks.

Deputies learned at the scene, the male was attempting to light four boxes of aerial firework mortars and in doing so, a firework went off and struck him in the face.

The injured male was transported by ambulance to the St. Joseph’s Medical Center Emergency Department. He was later transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center to receive care for his wounds.

Deputies confiscated more illegal fireworks at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office would like to emphasize that all fireworks are dangerous, especially those that are illegal to purchase and possess in the state of Minnesota. The safest places to enjoy fireworks, are at venues where they are displayed by professionals doing so legally.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

