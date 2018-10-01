Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man struck and killed on state highway in Aitkin County

Josh Peterson
Oct. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

JACOBSON, Minn. (AP) — A Floodwood man is dead after being struck by a car on state Highway 200 in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 61-year-old man was a passenger in a car that struck on animal on the road. He and the driver got out to check the damage, and he was struck and killed by a passing car.

The incident happened west of Jacobson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. No one else was injured.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Area Harvesters Face A Down Year For Wild Rice

Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

Dayton Declares State of Emergency In Response To Storm Damage

Three Injured In Rear-End Crash in McGregor

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Round Lake In Otter Tail County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Round Lake in Otter Tail County, just west of Rush Lake. The zebra
Posted on Oct. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Round Lake In Otter Tail County

Posted on Oct. 1 2018

Routine Siren Testing Happening Wednesday In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 1 2018

UPDATED: Authorities Investigate Death On Bemidji State Campus

Posted on Sep. 30 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Clarkson 5-3

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

Bemidji Football Beats Brainerd In The Battle For Babe's Bell

Posted on Sep. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.