Man Struck and Killed by Train in Brainerd Identified

The 66-year-old man who was struck and killed by a train in Brainerd on July 1, 2021 has been identified as Charles Leroy Mass.

Mass was found dead only 23 minutes prior to a sentencing hearing on a 2019 criminal sexual conduct case in which he was charged in June of that year.

The Brainerd Police Department is still searching for witnesses to the incident and is asking anyone that saw anything on the morning of July 1 to contact them.

