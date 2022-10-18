Man Stabbed in Isolated Incident East of Mahnomen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man from the Riverland housing area east of Mahnomen was stabbed this morning in what is believed to be an isolated incident.

According to a press release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified adult male was admitted to the Mahnomen Health Center at 2:50 a.m. with a stab wound to the back on Tuesday, October 18th. A deputy with the White Earth Police Department was able to speak with the victim prior to him being flown to a Fargo hospital for further treatment.

Upon further investigation at the scene of the incident, deputies from Mahnomen County and the White Earth Police Department were able to interview witnesses and identify a suspect. The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.

There is no concern regarding risk to the public at this time as this is believed to be an isolated incident. The White Earth Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

