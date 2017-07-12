DONATE

Man Slaps Woman And Jailed After Robbery

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 12 2017
One man is in jail after police say he robbed a woman and slapped her.

On July 10 at 12:24 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Garrison for a report of a robbery. A woman reported that she had been sitting at a picnic table near the grocery store when Dylan Johnson, 26, approached her and asked her for money.

Dylan Johnson

Johnson was told she didn’t have any money to give to him and he left. A short time later, Johnson returned, slapped the woman on her back and took her wallet from her purse that was sitting on a table next to her.

Johnson was arrested for 2nd degree burglary and is currently in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Garrison is about 20 miles from Brainerd.

 

 

