Aug 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Man Shot, Seriously Injured by Unknown Person in Rural Cass Lake

A Cass Lake man was taken to the hospital after being shot by an unknown individual this morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that the unknown male entered a residence in the Prescott Housing area in Wilkinson Township just after 2 a.m. on August 28 and shot an occupant before fleeing the scene. First responders rendered medical aid to the victim, an unidentified 40-year-old man, who was transported to Sanford Bemidji with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

News

Cass Lake Woman Who Died After Walker Boat Crash Had Medical Emergency

Crime

Police Say Minneapolis Church Shooter Was Filled with Hatred and Admired Mass Killers

Crime

What to Know About the Shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School

News

Cass Lake Woman Dies After Pontoon Crash Near Walker City Park