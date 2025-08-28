Man Shot, Seriously Injured by Unknown Person in Rural Cass Lake

A Cass Lake man was taken to the hospital after being shot by an unknown individual this morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that the unknown male entered a residence in the Prescott Housing area in Wilkinson Township just after 2 a.m. on August 28 and shot an occupant before fleeing the scene. First responders rendered medical aid to the victim, an unidentified 40-year-old man, who was transported to Sanford Bemidji with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.