Man Shot by Walker Police Charged with Assault, Aggravated Robbery

More details have been released on the officer-involved shooting in Walker on Friday night.

31-year-old Dillon Kloehn of Fargo was charged in Cass County Court on Monday with:

one count of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against an officer,

two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon,

one count of attempted first-degree aggravated robbery,

and misdemeanor fleeing police.

According to court documents, Kloehn entered a Dollar General store in Walker with a knife around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. When law enforcement arrived, Kloehn ran to the back of the store and threw items at Walker police officer Kent Cleveland.

Cleveland repeatedly told Kloehn to drop the knife and get on the ground, but after Cleveland had backed out of the store, Kloehn allegedly threatened to kill him and charged at him with the knife.

Kloehn was then shot by Cleveland in the left arm and was taken into custody a short time later. He was taken to Sanford Bemidji with non-life-threatening injuries. Cleveland has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

Kloehn is being held on $400,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $200,000 bail or bond with conditions. His next court appearance is set for August 25.