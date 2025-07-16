Man Shot by Police at Frazee Rest Stop Charged with 7 Felonies

The man who was shot by law enforcement officers at a Frazee rest stop on July 9th has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with the incident.

36-year-old Todd Ole Burris faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of fleeing.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance in rural Becker County around 5:30 p.m. that day. The complainant told deputies Burris assaulted her, slashed her tires, took a firearm, and left the scene.

Deputies later located the vehicle Burris was driving, and Burris reportedly fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Burris eventually pulled over at the Frazee rest stop off Highway 10, and deputies say after Burris pointed a handgun at one of the deputies, an exchange of gunfire took place.

Burris was struck by bullets in both of his legs and was taken to a Fargo hospital. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The deputies who fired their guns have been identified as Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Luke Sweere, who has 26 years of law enforcement experience, and Detroit Lakes police officer Philip Vaughn, who has 16 years of law enforcement experience. Both have been placed on critical incident leave.

The BCA originally identified Burris as being from Bemidji, but he now has his hometown listed as Frazee on the criminal complaint. He made his first court appearance today and is scheduled to be back in court again for an omnibus hearing on August 11th.