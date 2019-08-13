Lakeland PBS
Man Seriously Injured After Tube Collides With Wake Boat On West Fox Lake

Aug. 13 2019

A man was seriously injured after the tube he was riding on collided with a wake boat on West Fox Lake in Crow Wing County on Sunday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, their office received a call of a boat that had crashed with a tube on West Fox Lake in Fifty Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the incident report, a pontoon driven by 61-year-old Mary Jost of Plymouth was pulling a tube with two passengers when it swerved sharply to avoid a wake boat that was pulling out from its dock. The tube and the passengers collided with the wake boat. One tuber, a 12-year-old from Bordentown, New Jersey, was thrown into the boat causing minor injuries to himself and passengers in the wake boat.

The other passenger on the tube, 52-year-old John Isbirian, also from Bordentown, New Jersey, was thrown into the water unconscious and face down. Passengers in the wake boat jumped into the water and rescued the tuber who was eventually airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

 

 

Rachel Johnson

