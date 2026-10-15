Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl To Bemidji, Red Lake

A 30-year-old Lakeville, Minnesota man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl to Bemidji and the Red Lake Nation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Marquise Javon Walker was sentenced in U.S. District Court today. He pleaded guilty on April 3.

According to court documents, starting no later than Mar. 31, 2024 and continuing through at least Sep. 10 of that year, Walker entered into an agreement or understanding with others to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances. On Mar. 31, 2024, the defendant drove from the Twin Cities metro area to Bemidji to assist a co-conspirator’s drug distribution activities.

On Apr. 13, 2024, the defendant’s co-conspirator sold approximately 48 grams of fentanyl to a buyer. In the following months, law enforcement seized an additional amount of fentanyl, approximately 267 grams, as well as 29.5 grams of methamphetamine from the defendant’s co-conspirator through a series of controlled purchases.

Walker’s co-defendants, 40-year-old La’Veal O. Allen of Minneapolis and 38-year-old Michaela K. McKinney of New Hope, Minnesota are currently awaiting sentencing.