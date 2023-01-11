Lakeland PBS

Man Sentenced to 37 Years for Murder of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2023

David Donnell Jr.

The Red Lake man who shot and killed a Red Lake Tribal Police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.

According to court documents, on July 27, 2021, David Brian Donnell Jr. opened fire at officers who were conducting a welfare check on him at his home in Redby. Officer Ryan Bialke was immediately struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Donnell fired at least 22 shots at Officer Bialke and four other Red Lake Tribal Police officers. He eventually fled the scene and was arrested at a nearby residence.

Donnell pleaded guilty on April 1 last year to one count of murder in the second degree.

During the sentencing hearing today, Judge John Tunheim said the 37-year sentence was “justified by a senseless crime” and extended condolences to the family of Officer Bialke, who gave his life in the line of duty.

By — Lakeland News

