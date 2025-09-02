Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of Child on White Earth Reservation

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Reservation.

Joseph Daniel Schultz was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. According to court records, Schultz sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of 9, throughout the fall and winter months of 2023.

Prosecutors say Schultz’s abuse took many horrific forms and lasted several months, and that he abused a position of trust and control in sexually abusing the victim.

In addition to being sentenced to 20 years in prison, Schultz was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.