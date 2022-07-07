Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Trafficking Drugs on Mille Lacs Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 160 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on the Mille Lacs Reservation.

Xavier Jerome Buckhanan will serve time in prison followed by five years of supervised release due to his attempts to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to the Mille Lacs area. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 14, 2021. Between June 2019 and October 2020, multiple packages containing drugs were seized by law enforcement. The packages were sent via the U.S. Postal Service and addressed to a recipient in Eden Valley.

On October 19, 2020 a controlled delivery was conducted by law enforcement. They sent three packages containing methamphetamine. This operation led to the arrest of Buckhanan after he arrived to retrieve the controlled packages.

This case was conducted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

