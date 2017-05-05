Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash
A driver was injured Wednesday when two vehicles collided in a Baxter Parking lot.
Around noon, Scott Allen Chamberlain, 58, of Baxter and Jacob Peter Swendsrud, 19 of Staples were involved in the collision in a parking lot on the 13000 block of Berrywood Drive.
The Baxter Police report says that Charmberlain complained of head, neck and leg pains. He was transported to by ambulance to Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.
