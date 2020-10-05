Man Rescued in Rice Lake After Several Hours of Hanging Onto Boat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard said that a man who was duck hunting, was rescued after several hours of hanging onto the back of his boat in Rice Lake on Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 pm, a concerned resident reported hearing someone yelling for help in the area of the Hesitation Wildlife Management area. The Hesitation Wildlife Management area is located in the Bay Lake Township south of State Highway 18 and encompasses much of Rice Lake.

Sheriff Goddard said that deputies responded to the scene and a Deputy utilized an aerial drone to locate the man. Minnesota DNR Officers also responded to the area and were able to utilize a flat bottom mud boat to navigate the water and to reach the hunter. The hunter was then pulled from the water and transported back to land to awaiting Crosby Ambulance paramedics.

It is believed the hunter was in the water for several hours and the hunter was identified as a 60 year old man from rural Brainerd. According to Sheriff Goddard, the hunter was very cold,

but was conscious and talking. Sheriff Goddard also said that they have yet to find out on how the hunter fell out of his boat.

