Man Rescued After Being Pinned Under Vehicle
On February 2, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned underneath a vehicle about three miles southeast of Little Falls.
Just off Iris Road, 58-year-old Grant Prozinski was found trapped under his car on his yard. After arriving on scene, deputies were able to safely remove Prozinski from underneath his car. Prozinski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a Mayo Clinic ambulance. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know how long he was pinned under his car.
