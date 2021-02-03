Lakeland PBS

Man Rescued After Being Pinned Under Vehicle

Chris BurnsFeb. 3 2021

On February 2, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned underneath a vehicle about three miles southeast of Little Falls.

Just off Iris Road, 58-year-old Grant Prozinski was found trapped under his car on his yard. After arriving on scene, deputies were able to safely remove Prozinski from underneath his car. Prozinski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a Mayo Clinic ambulance. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know how long he was pinned under his car.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Snowmobile Accident in Morrison County

Arrests Made for Possession of Stolen Property and Controlled Substances

COVID-19 Positive Test Results in MN Rise From Tuesday

Ray Gildow Receives Duane R. Lund Lifetime Achievement Award

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.