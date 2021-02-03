Man Rescued After Being Pinned Under Vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On February 2, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned underneath a vehicle about three miles southeast of Little Falls.

Just off Iris Road, 58-year-old Grant Prozinski was found trapped under his car on his yard. After arriving on scene, deputies were able to safely remove Prozinski from underneath his car. Prozinski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a Mayo Clinic ambulance. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know how long he was pinned under his car.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today