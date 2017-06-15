Man Pulled To Safety After Being Stuck In The Mud

A construction worker was pulled to safety after being stuck in the mud for a couple of hours.

The Crow Wing County Dispatch Center received the call Shortly after 11:00 Wednesday morning when Dave Schroeder, 18, of Pequot Lakes who was working for Schrupp Excavating of Pine River was digging in a sewer line when it caved in at a home that was about to be demolished.

When officers arrived on the scene on the 7200 block of Fox Place in Baxter, they found Shroeder stuck in the mud up to his waist.

The incident had an extra element of urgency because near where Schroeder was trapped, a near by tree began to lean as the soil softened from the mud and the ground water creating the possibility that the tree could have easily fallen on Schroeder.

Emergency crews were able to free Schroeder using city sanitary sewer vacuum trucks from Brainerd and Baxter.