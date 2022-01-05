Man pleads guilty to two counts of 1st Degree Murder in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Darren Lloyd Stebe, a man who was accused of a double homicide in Eckles Township back in early February, pleaded guilty to committing two counts of 1st degree murder, that was announced today, January 5th, 2022 by Beltrami County Attorney, David L. Hanson. These murders took place on January 28th, 2019 in Beltrami county.

Stebe had initially been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, however the Beltrami County Attorney’s office had brought the case to a Grand Jury back in 2021, and had secured a criminal accusation against Stebe for 1st Degree Murder.

Stebe had entered his guilty pleas before the Honorable John Melbye. During his plea hearing, Stebe had admitted to luring Jason McDonough to his home just outside of Bemidji, MN with the intent to rob him.

Stebe had also admitted that Adam Thorpe had accompanied J.M. to Bemidji, and Stebe said that he shot both A.T. and J.M. after Stebe had asked J.M. for money.

J.M. refused to give money to Stebe. Stebe had admitted to intentionally killing both A.T. and J.M., and waived any claims of self-defense. After Stebe killed A.T. and J.M., he burned both of their bodies in a fire-pit in his back yard.

There will be a sentencing hearing held tomorrow, January 6th, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Bemidji Courthouse.

Stebe’s girlfriend at the time, Kristi Trisco, as well as an associate, Daniel Linde, had both previously entered guilty pleas for their involvement in the murders, and their attempt to cover it up.

County Attorney, David Hanson, sends his condolences to the families of both A.T. and J.M. and would like to thank all of the hard-working members involved within this case.

