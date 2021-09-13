Man Pleads Guilty to Committing 2nd-Degree Murder in Beltrami Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Montana Oshki-Ayaabe Cutbank pleaded guilty today to committing 2nd Degree Murder back on November 24th, 2020 in Beltrami County.

Cutbank pleaded guilty before the Honorable Jeanine Brand. During the hearing, Cutbank admitted to being a back seat passenger in a motor vehicle that stopped at a Beltrami County residence near Cass Lake on the evening of November 24th, 2020. Cutbank had acknowledged meeting with the victim, who had emerged from the residence to meet with people in the vehicle.

While the victim was standing outside the vehicle, Cutbank admitted to removing a short-barreled shotgun from underneath his clothing and firing the weapon at him striking him in the head.

Cutbank had admitted to intentionally killing the victim.

After Cutbank had pleaded guilty, Judge Brand ordered a Pre-Sentence Investigation and scheduled sentencing for October 15, 2021, in the Beltrami District Court. Cutbank has been prosecuted by Dave Frank, Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney.

